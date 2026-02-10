Lima will look to enhance his new team with all-around skills that make him a solid option as either a defensive or box-to-box midfielder. He has plenty of experience in South American and international competitions, having contributed to a Copa Libertadores title in 2023. With his arrival, the Azulcremas could opt for an all-Brazilian midfield alongside Rodrigo Dourado and Raphael Veiga - a move that's already raising high expectations. Lima played 47 club matches in 2025, producing two goals and three assists while taking a few corner kicks for Fluminense.