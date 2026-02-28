Vinicius Lima News: Sent off against Tigres

Lima received a red card as a substitute during Saturday's loss to Tigres.

Lima replaced Rodrigo Dourado in the 86th minute, only to get sent off for a reckless tackle during the defeat. This forces the Fluminense loanee to miss the midweek matchup versus Bravos due to suspension. However, he has been used only as a bench option so far, so his unavailability shouldn't alter a starting lineup in which all of Dourado, Erick Sanchez and Jonathan dos Santos have appeared lately. Lima will then aim to return to action next weekend at Queretaro.