Vinicius News: Suspension served

Vinicius has served his one-match suspension and is available for Monday's second leg against Paderborn.

Vinicius had been forced to sit out Thursday's first leg after picking up his fifth yellow card during the St. Pauli fixture, with Wolfsburg managing without one of their key midfield contributors for such a high-stakes relegation playoff opener. His return for the second leg is a timely boost for the Wolves as they look to secure their Bundesliga survival in what promises to be a decisive fixture.