Virgil van Dijk headshot

Virgil van Dijk News: Brace in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

van Dijk scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal) in Friday's 4-2 loss to Aston Villa.

van Dijk got involved in the attack in a big way Friday, but it just wasn't enough. It was another disappointing loss for Liverpool and van Dijk. The pair of goals is a nice enough return for the defender, but the season has been a dreadful one for the club. van Dijk has one more match to go in the Premier League.

Virgil van Dijk
Liverpool
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