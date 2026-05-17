Virgil van Dijk News: Brace in loss

van Dijk scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal) in Friday's 4-2 loss to Aston Villa.

van Dijk got involved in the attack in a big way Friday, but it just wasn't enough. It was another disappointing loss for Liverpool and van Dijk. The pair of goals is a nice enough return for the defender, but the season has been a dreadful one for the club. van Dijk has one more match to go in the Premier League.