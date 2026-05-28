Virgil van Dijk News: Defensive anchor for Netherlands

van Dijk has been named in Ronald Koeman's squad for the 2026 World Cup, arriving as the undisputed defensive leader of the Netherlands.

van Dijk endured a complicated season with Liverpool FC but remained one of the most influential defenders in the Premier League, starting every match and finishing the campaign with eight goals and three assists alongside 29 tackles, 38 interceptions and an imposing 352 clearances across 54 appearances in all competitions. The numbers reflect a player who continues to operate at an elite level despite Liverpool's somewhat disappointing results this season, with his aerial dominance, reading of the game and leadership presence making him as valuable as ever at the highest level. At international level, van Dijk is far more than just a defensive anchor for the Netherlands. His ability to threaten from set pieces with his powerful heading game gives the Oranje an additional weapon at dead-ball situations, making him a genuine goal threat from corners and free kicks in a tournament where margins are tight. Paired with the pace and athleticism of Micky van de Ven, the Dutch defensive partnership has the potential to be one of the most formidable at the entire tournament. At 34, this figures to be van Dijk's final World Cup, adding a significant emotional dimension to what is already one of the most anticipated tournaments in recent memory for the Netherlands.