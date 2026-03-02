Virgil van Dijk headshot

Virgil van Dijk News: Nods home from corner

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

van Dijk scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 5-2 victory versus West Ham United.

van Dijk rose highest and nodded home from a corner to add a second goal during Saturday's rout of West Ham. The center-back has played in 99 of the last 100 Premier League matches for Liverpool and is a rock at the back. The defender is one of the best in the league and has some decent offensive threat with Liverpool's good record on set-pieces.

Virgil van Dijk
Liverpool
More Stats & News
