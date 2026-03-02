Virgil van Dijk News: Nods home from corner

van Dijk scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 5-2 victory versus West Ham United.

van Dijk rose highest and nodded home from a corner to add a second goal during Saturday's rout of West Ham. The center-back has played in 99 of the last 100 Premier League matches for Liverpool and is a rock at the back. The defender is one of the best in the league and has some decent offensive threat with Liverpool's good record on set-pieces.