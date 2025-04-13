Virgil van Dijk News: Scores late winner against West Ham

van Dijk scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 2-1 win versus West Ham United.

van Dijk scored only his second goal of the Premier League season at the most crucial of times, converting an 89th-minute Alexis Mac Allister corner. This was his first game in the last 12 where he has taken two or more shots, and it was his only shot on target in this time.