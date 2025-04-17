Virgil van Dijk News: Signs contract extension until 2027

van Dijk has signed a contract extension with Liverpool until 2027, the club announced.

Van Dijk will remain the captain of Liverpool for at least two more years after extending his stay with the Reds until 2027. The Dutch defender arrived at Liverpool in January 2018 and has made 314 appearances since then, scoring 27 goals. This season he has helped the team secure a clean sheet 13 times in 32 games he has featured in.