Virgil van Dijk News: Silences Everton
van Dijk scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 2-1 victory against Everton.
van Dijk silenced the Hill Dickinson stadium with a towering header during second half stoppage time in Sunday's Merseyside derby. The big center-back rose highest and nodded home for a historic winner on derby day. It's been a tough season for Liverpool, but van Dijk remains one of the best in the Premier League.
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