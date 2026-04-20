Virgil van Dijk headshot

Virgil van Dijk News: Silences Everton

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

van Dijk scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 2-1 victory against Everton.

van Dijk silenced the Hill Dickinson stadium with a towering header during second half stoppage time in Sunday's Merseyside derby. The big center-back rose highest and nodded home for a historic winner on derby day. It's been a tough season for Liverpool, but van Dijk remains one of the best in the Premier League.

Virgil van Dijk
Liverpool
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