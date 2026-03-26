Vitaliy Mykolenko headshot

Vitaliy Mykolenko News: Consistent starter for Everton

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Mykolenko has started in all but one game he's been available for Everton in the current EPL campaign.

The lone instance in which Mykolenko was an unused sub was the Feb. 23 loss to Manchester United, but other than that, he's been in the XI in every game he's been cleared to play. Don't expect that to change if the defender stays healthy, although he doesn't contribute much in the major fantasy categories. In 26 EPL starts, Mykolenko has one assist, no goals, nine shots and 18 chances created.

Vitaliy Mykolenko
Everton
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