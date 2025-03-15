Vitaliy Mykolenko News: Logs three accurate crosses
Mykolenko generated six crosses (three accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against West Ham United.
For the first time since January, Mykolenko logged more than two accurate crosses, which he has gone back and forth recording in games. Going into the Premier League's international break, his 2025 calendar year includes 32 crosses (12 accurate).
