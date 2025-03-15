Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Vitaliy Mykolenko headshot

Vitaliy Mykolenko News: Logs three accurate crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Mykolenko generated six crosses (three accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against West Ham United.

For the first time since January, Mykolenko logged more than two accurate crosses, which he has gone back and forth recording in games. Going into the Premier League's international break, his 2025 calendar year includes 32 crosses (12 accurate).

Vitaliy Mykolenko
Everton
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now