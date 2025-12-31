Mykolenko has not missed a game for Everton since mid-September and has played a central role in the club's defensive improvement. The Toffees have recorded six clean sheets in their last nine matches, with the fullback totaling 16 tackles in that span, including at least one in each of his last eight appearances, while adding eight interceptions and 46 clearances with a minimum of two in every game. Offensively, he created six chances, attempted one shot and delivered 23 crosses, with at least one in each game.