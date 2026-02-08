Mykolenko had the misfortune of getting in the way of a ball that Jordan Pickford had saved in the first half, sending it into his own net, but the full-back made up for that action with a pass that allowed Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to score in the 75th minute Saturday. Although it's not unusual for Mykolenko to push forward, the assist was only his first direct contribution to the score sheet in 22 club starts this season. He has tallied eight shots (two on goal), 15 crosses (five accurate), 19 clearances and six interceptions over his last five games in all competitions.