Vitaliy Mykolenko News: Three crosses in return
Mykolenko (calf) started in Everton's 2-2 draw against Liverpool Wednesday and played the full match. He finished with three crosses and three interceptions.
The defender immediately got his starting role back after recovering from an injury, although he didn't create any chances on his crosses. He might come off the bench Saturday against Crystal Palace with Everton on a short schedule.
