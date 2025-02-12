Fantasy Soccer
Vitaliy Mykolenko News: Three crosses in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2025

Mykolenko (calf) started in Everton's 2-2 draw against Liverpool Wednesday and played the full match. He finished with three crosses and three interceptions.

The defender immediately got his starting role back after recovering from an injury, although he didn't create any chances on his crosses. He might come off the bench Saturday against Crystal Palace with Everton on a short schedule.

