Vitaly Janelt headshot

Vitaly Janelt Injury: Back on grass

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Janelt (foot) has started to train on grass, according to manager Keith Andrews. "They're doing well. I've just walked past all three of them, they've been doing a session separate from the group. They're back on the grass and making good progress. They've all got slightly different timeframes as to when they'll be back, but they won't be available for Monday."

Janelt is back in training this week, although it is still limited, working with a group on injured players on grass. This does give hope that a return is nearing, but he still needs to return to team training, leaving a return date up in the air. The hope will be to recover him for the last few matches of the season, a starting midfielder when he is fit.

Vitaly Janelt
Brentford
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