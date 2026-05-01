Vitaly Janelt Injury: Could return Saturday

Janelt (foot) is a late call for Saturday's match against West Ham, according to manager Keith Andrews. "Vitaly is pretty close, so we'll make a decision on that tomorrow, but he's made good progress."

Janelt has been training a bit, and that has led him to being a late call for Saturday, potentially making the team sheet if he can see a slight boost. He will then face some testing to see if he can play, potentially saved for another match after two months out. He has been a starter when fit, so the true question is whether he could see the start immediately after the long absence if deemed fit.