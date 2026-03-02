Vitaly Janelt headshot

Vitaly Janelt Injury: Likely to miss time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Janelt suffered a metatarsal injury during the game against Brighton and is set to miss some time to recover, the club announced.

Janelt picked up a metatarsal injury during last week's clash against Brighton and has already begun his rehab process, but he is expected to miss time. This is a major setback for the Bees, as the midfielder has been a steady presence in the engine room all season and his absence now forces a reshuffle in the starting XI, with Yehor Yarmolyuk and Jordan Henderson emerging as the leading candidates to step into his role.

Vitaly Janelt
Brentford
