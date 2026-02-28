Vitaly Janelt Injury: Misses due to injury

Janelt (undisclosed) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Burnley due to injury, coach Keith Andrews confirmed to the media.

Janelt won't be available for Saturday's showdown with the Clarets after picking up an injury in the last match against Brighton. The midfielder is set to be evaluated early next week to determine whether he can make it back in time for Tuesday's clash with Bournemouth. In the meantime, Yehor Yarmolyuk steps into the midfield Saturday and is in line to take on an expanded role while Janelt remains on the shelf.