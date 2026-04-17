Vitaly Janelt headshot

Vitaly Janelt Injury: Still in need of time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Janelt (foot) is hopeful to return this season but is still weeks away, according to manager Keith Andrews. "Vitaly just isn't ready right now, we'll see... we've got five or six weeks left of the season, and hopefully [he] can play a part."

Janelt is still working on a return and is not yet an option, with the midfielder seemingly trending towards a return in May. Unfortunately for the club, this continues a rough absence for them, as they have been without a starting midfielder for over a month, trending towards two. More should come in the next few weeks on his status, likely to eye a return near the start of May.

Vitaly Janelt
Brentford
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