Vitaly Janelt Injury: Weeks away from return

Janelt (foot) is likely to miss a few more weeks of action, according to manager Keith Andrews. "Vitaly will probably be a bit further away. It's a different type of injury and a different length. I don't know exactly how many weeks... but it'll be a good few weeks away, I imagine."

Janelt was already likely to miss further time, and that is coming to fruition, as the midfielder is now expected to miss a few more weeks. Unfortunately, this is a rough loss for the club as they lose a starter for more time after already missing the past five games with little follow-up on the stage of his injury. His loss will continue to force a change for the time being, with Jordan Henderson and Mathias Jensen likely to serve as starting defensive midfielders while he is out.