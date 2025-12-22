Janelt's direct ball forward setup the first Brentford goal Saturday in what would become a resounding 2-0 road victory over Wolverhampton. In addition to his goal contribution, the midfielder led the Brentford attack with six cross attempts (two accurate) while contributing three tackles (three won), three interceptions and three clearances to the defensive effort. After being limited to eight substitute appearances across Brentford's first 13 league fixtures, Janelt has now been named to the starting XI in three of their last four league matchups.