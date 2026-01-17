Janelt turned professional at RB Leipzig before moving to Bochum and signing for Brentford in October 2020, quickly becoming a key figure in the club's promotion to the Premier League and playing a central role in the play-off run. He established himself as a regular in the top flight, scoring twice against Chelsea in 2022, captaining the side for the first time later that year, and remaining ever-present during the injury-hit 2023\/24 campaign, when he was named Players' Player of the Season. Despite missing the end of last season due to heel surgery, Janelt has remained influential this term, featuring regularly and contributing three assists in the last two Premier League games.