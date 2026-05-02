Vitaly Janelt News: Option off bench
Janelt (foot) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against West Ham.
Janelt passed his late fitness assessment after manager Keith Andrews confirmed he was pretty close and that a decision would be made following Friday's session, recovering enough to earn a spot in the squad after making good progress in training following a two-month absence. The midfielder has been a regular starter when fit, but the club opted to manage his return carefully rather than throwing him straight back into the starting role after such a lengthy spell on the sidelines. His return to the XI is expected to follow in the coming fixtures as he builds his fitness back up.
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