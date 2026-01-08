Janelt's work in midfield directly produced the breakthrough, as he won possession and threaded the through ball that sent Igor Thiago clear for the 30th minute opener. He then stayed disciplined in the double pivot, screening counters and helping Brentford manage the game once they took the lead. His contribution was the type that shifts matches, and he was valuable on set pieces as well, contributing four crosses and four corners to go with his defensive solidity, highlighted by two tackles, two interceptions, and one clearance against the Black Cats.