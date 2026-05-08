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Vitaly Janelt News: Ramping up fitness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

Janelt is ramping up fitness as he looks to see the field this week after going unused in the last match, according to manager Keith Andrews. "Vitaly will be a little bit closer now, with another week's training under his belt. He did well to even be involved last weekend, and we wanted him to be in the squad."

Janelt returned to the squad last week after an absence due to injury, but was not ready for play yet, instead going unused the entire 90. However, he has been training and continuing to work on his fitness levels, leaving the midfielder to possibly be an option for time Saturday. That said, the club will likely not want to push him through anything he can't manage, so a start may be held off. Either way, it looks like he should see the field, at least getting a period to test his legs.

Vitaly Janelt
Brentford
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