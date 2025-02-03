Fantasy Soccer
Vitaly Janelt headshot

Vitaly Janelt News: Scores own goal Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Janelt recorded an own goal, two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur.

Janelt opened up the scoring Sunday, however he scored for the wrong team. A Heung-Min Son corner was deflected off him in the 29th minute to give Spurs the 1-0 lead. Outside of that rough moment he played fine on the defensive end, winning three tackles, intercepting one pass and blocking one shot before being subbed off in the 66th minute for Mathias Jensen.

Vitaly Janelt
Brentford
