Vitezslav Jaros Injury: Ruled out for season

Jaros will miss the remainder of the 2025/26 season after sustaining a serious knee injury which will require him to undergo surgery, Ajax announced Friday.

Jaros will be sidelined for Ajax until the end of his loan from Liverpool, and he won't be an option for Czech Republic in the World Cup qualification playoffs. The goalkeeper finished the campaign with 19 Eredivisie starts, averaging 3.3 saves and 1.2 goals conceded per game and keeping five clean sheets in that period. He also made six UCL appearances, saving 18 of the 31 shots he faced in that competition. Maarten Paes will likely play in his place in the remaining games of the 2025/26 period.