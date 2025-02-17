Fantasy Soccer
Viti Rozada headshot

Viti Rozada News: Picks up assist in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2025

Rozada assisted once to go with two crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 3-1 defeat versus Mallorca. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 46th minute.

Rozada assisted on his squad's only goal of the game as he set up Stefan Bajcetic for a shot from the center of the box in the 62nd minute. The assist marked the second of the season for Rozada, who also tied his season high with a total of two chances created in the match. Additionally, Rozada logged at least two tackles won for a ninth time in 17 appearances.

Viti Rozada
Las Palmas
