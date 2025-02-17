Vitinha Injury: Bows out against Venezia

Vitinha had one cross (one accurate) and two chances created before exiting Monday's win over Venezia due to injury, Gianluca Di Marzio reported.

Vitinha was fairly impactful in the final third but asked to come out after staying down for a couple of minutes due to an apparent muscular injury early in the second half. He was substituted by Caleb Ekuban, who had a strong cameo off the bench and could get the nod against Inter on Saturday.