Vitinha Injury: Called up for Como match

Vitinha (back) has been named in Genoa's squad list to face Como on Sunday.

Vitinha is dealing with back spasms but hasn't been ruled out in advance, so he should be able to make at least the bench. Junior Messias, Lorenzo Venturino and Jeff Ekhator are the options in his role. He has notched four shots (one on target), four key passes, six crosses (two accurate) and seven tackles (zero won) in his last four showings.