Vitinha Injury: Fit for Udinese match

Vitinha (thigh) "will return Friday. He has been training regularly for two weeks," coach Patrick Vieira relayed.

Vitinha was given a few extra days to work on his conditioning before the next match and not because of a setback. He will provide depth in a pair of offensive roles. He has been brought along slowly after his previous absences. He has tallied three shots (zero on target), four key passes and four crosses (two accurate) in his last four displays (two starts).