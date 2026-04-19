Vitinha Injury: Forced off in loss

Vitinha left the field due to a right ankle blow in the first half of Sunday's 2-1 loss to Lyon, L'Equipe reports.

Vitinha's performance ended early as he picked up an ankle issue and limped off the pitch Sunday. His absence for the remainder of the match was a significant loss for his team, and his status for upcoming games is now a major concern, with the severity of the injury set to be determined Monday. All of Warren Zaire-Emery, Joao Neves and Lucas Beraldo could see action in midfield if the Portuguese star is ruled out of future fixtures.