Vitinha Injury: Heel improving, aims Bayern clash

Vitinha is progressing well in his recovery from a right heel inflammation and continues individual work, with the Champions League semifinal against Bayern Munich on Tuesday the clear priority target for his return, according to the club.

Vitinha won't be risked for the Angers fixture with the Bayern clash firmly in mind, and the positive update on his heel suggests he is on track to be available for the biggest game of PSG's season. The Portuguese midfielder is one of coach Luis Enrique's most important players in the engine room and getting him fit for the Allianz Arena showdown is the club's absolute priority, with Warren Zaire-Emery, Joao Neves and Lucas Beraldo having covered in midfield during his absence.