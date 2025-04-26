Vitinha Injury: In doubt for Como fixture
Vitinha (undisclosed) "didn't train Friday and did it on his own Saturday, so he might not be available against Como," coach Patrick Vieira announced.
Vitinha is banged up coming off back-to-back starts and will be a late call. He'd be unlikely to make the XI even if he recovered enough to be an option. Junior Messias and Jeff Ekhator are the top candidates to take his place.
