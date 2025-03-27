Vitinha Injury: Likely for Juventus clash

Vitinha (thigh) "has been training regularly this week," coach Patrick Vieira stated.

Vitinha is on track to return after being sidelined for four games because of a thigh issue. He has generally been eased into action after his previous physical problems. He has notched three shots (zero on target), four chances created and four crosses (two accurate) in his last five appearances (two starts). Alessandro Zanoli and Jeff Ekhator have filled in for him lately.