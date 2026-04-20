Vitinha Injury: Sidelined with heel inflammation

Vitinha (heel) suffered an inflammation of the right heel following a knock sustained during the match against Lyon and will remain under treatment in the coming days, according to the club.

Vitinha's status will be reassessed at the end of the week, making him unlikely to feature in Wednesday's clash against Nantes and leaving his availability for the April 25 clash against Angers also in doubt. The Portuguese midfielder is one of the most important players in the engine room, and his potential absence would represent a significant blow. Warren Zaire-Emery, Joao Neves and Lucas Beraldo are among the options expected to see increased minutes in midfield if Vitinha is unavailable.