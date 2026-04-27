Vitinha Injury: Trains Monday, set to start Tuesday

Vitinha (heel) returned to full team training Monday and is on track to start Tuesday's Champions League semifinal against Bayern Munich, the club posted.

Vitinha had been training on his own to manage the right heel inflammation that sidelined him for the last two matches, but his return to team training Monday is the strongest indication yet that he is good to go for PSG's biggest match of the season. The Portuguese midfielder is a key piece in coach Luis Enrique's engine room and his potential availability for Tuesday's showdown is a major lift, especially after Warren Zaire-Emery, Joao Neves and Lucas Beraldo filled in during his absence. If he gets the green light, expect him to jump right back into the starting XI without hesitation.