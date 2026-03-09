Vitinha News: Bags winner versus Roma

Vitinha scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 win over Roma.

Vitinha subbed onto the pitch in the 75th minute with the score tied at 1-1, and just five minutes later scored the match-winning goal with a strike assisted by Patrizio Masini. It was the only shot he took in the match and he added one chance created and one accurate cross in his 15 minutes off the bench. He now has four goals and one assist across 26 appearances this season.