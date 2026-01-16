Vitinha helped PSG seize control after Lille's early chance, keeping the ball moving and dictating the rhythm through midfield. He played the incisive pass that released Ousmane Dembele for the 13th minute opener after PSG regained possession in a dangerous area. His positioning also protected transitions, allowing PSG's front three to stay aggressive and close Lille down. The Portuguese midfielder did not contribute to any season highs, yet delivered a solid performance as usual with two tackles, two crosses, two interceptions, and one chance created. The assist was his seventh in 17 appearances this season for PSG in Ligue 1, as he is now the sole leader of the assists standings until Adrien Thomasson plays on Saturday.