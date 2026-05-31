Vitinha News: Delivers elite final performance

Vitinha registered four shots (zero on goal) and three chances created in Saturday's 1-1 (5-4) penalty shootout win against Arsenal. He was injured and subbed out in the 105th minute.

Vitinha was the undisputed standout performer in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Arsenal in the Champions League final in Budapest, dominating the contest from first whistle to last and leading every possession metric on the pitch by a significant margin across 105 minutes before being replaced in extra time with a suspected cramp. The Portuguese midfielder operated as the creative hub of his side, consistently finding pockets between Arsenal's defensive and midfield lines, recycling possession under heavy pressure and providing the platform for his team's 75 percent possession across 120 minutes. Vitinha ends a historic season having won the Champions League for the second consecutive year, alongside the Ligue 1 title and the Intercontinental Cup, contributing seven goals, eight assists and 60 key passes across 46 appearances in all competitions. He is set to be a key figure for Portugal national football team at the 2026 World Cup in June, further underlining his status as one of the best midfielders in the world season after season.