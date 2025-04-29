Vitinha News: Delivers two crosses against Como

Vitinha (back) had two crosses and five touches and committed two fouls in 23 minutes in Sunday's 1-0 defeat against Como.

Vitinha received decent minutes despite being iffy for the contest but struggled to make an impact. He could get regular minutes with Fabio Miretti (shoulder) lost for the season, competing with Junior Messias, Honest Ahanor, Lior Kasa, but he'll have to avoid injuries. He has posted six shots (one on target), six chances created and 11 crosses (three accurate) in his last six showings (four starts).