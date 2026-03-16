Vitinha News: Finds net off bench
Vitinha scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 2-0 win over Verona. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 81st minute.
Vitinha came off the bench in the 59th minute in Sunday's 2-0 win over Verona, scoring just two minutes after entering the match with a superb strike from 30 meters. The forward has now scored in two straight matches as a substitute and continues to show he can deliver when called upon, consistently bringing determination and energy when entering the pitch.
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