Vitinha News: Fires four shots in Cremonese match

Vitinha created one scoring chance and registered four shots (two on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and five corners in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Cremonese.

Vitinha had a respectable offensive performance and filled the stat sheet, posting a new season high in corners and matching the one in shots, but the Genoa offense didn't break through in this one. He has notched at least one shot in 17 consecutive tilts, accumulating 36 attempts (13 on target) and scoring thrice in that span. Additionally, he has swung in multiple crosses in his last five appearances, piling up 17 (two accurate).