Vitinha forced a save in first half stoppage time on a freekick with a driven effort from the left flank. He then created a chance late in the game, slipping Nuno Mendes in for a shot that Herve Koffi turned away. The midfielder has one goal this season from the opening-day win at Nantes and added four shots on Friday to his total of six in two league games. Vitinha could have scored on a penalty against Angers as he is the usual taker but Ousmane Dembele took it and missed, suggesting Vitinha could re-try his chance in the coming fixtures if the opportunities come.