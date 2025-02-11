Vitinha News: Nets Tuesday

Vitinha scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Tuesday's 3-0 win over Brest.

Vitinha got back on the scoresheet during Tuesday's win, scoring a nice goal and nearly earning an assist as well. The midfielder has seen consistent minutes, though like everyone in this loaded PSG team he's always at risk of some rotation. Vitinha will be a solid box-to-box option when starting in all competitions.