Vitinha News: Out for season finale

Vitinha had five crosses (zero accurate), two shots (zero on target) and two tackles (one won) and received his fifth yellow card in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Milan.

Vitinha had a fairly productive but rather sloppy display and won't be an option against Lecce on Sunday due to yellow-card accumulation. Tommaso Baldanzi, Jeff Ekhator and Caleb Ekuban will absorb his minutes. He found more continuity this campaign, scoring five goals, assisting once and adding 65 shots (20 on target), 17 chances created and 66 crosses (14 accurate) in 35 appearances (28 starts).