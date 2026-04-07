Vitinha News: Passable showing versus Juventus

Vitinha recorded three shots (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one corner and won one tackle in Monday's 2-0 defeat against Juventus.

Vitinha was one of the few positive contributors for his team, leading it in attempts alongside Aaron Martin, but he lacked touch in the box. He has registered at least one shot in 22 consecutive appearances, accumulating 46 attempts (15 on target) and netting five goals over that span. He has tallied two chances created, four crosses (two accurate) and six tackles (four won) in the last five contests.