Vitinha News: Provides assist off bench

Vitinha assisted once to go with zero corners and three chances created in Saturday's 4-1 victory over Rennes.

Vitinha started on the bench Saturday against Rennes as coach Luis Enrique rested him ahead of Tuesday's second leg against Liverpool in the Champions League. He still made an impact off the bench by assisting Ousmane Dembele's second goal in the final moments. Surprisingly, this was his first assist of the Ligue 1 season. He will look to add another goal contribution against Liverpool on Tuesday.