Vitinha was heavily involved offensively against Newcastle United on Wednesday, attempting six shots, including the opener after a well-timed pass from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, while also adding one key pass. The Portuguese midfielder dictated the tempo with his passing, mixing short combinations with balls played in behind the defense, and wasn't shy about shooting when opportunities arose. He remains a key figure for his side, having started the last 14 matches across all competitions and totaling four goals and three assists during that span.