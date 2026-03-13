Vitinha News: Scores with lob

Vitinha scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 5-2 win against Chelsea.

Vitinha scored one goal with a lob on an assist from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia following a high recovery after a pressing sequence in Wednesday's 5-2 win over Chelsea. The Portuguese midfielder continues to be one of the most important pieces in coach Luis Enrique's system thanks to his composure, technical quality and ability to progress the ball under pressure. Vitinha is also enjoying a strong statistical Champions League campaign, having scored six goals and provided one assist in 11 appearances this season.